Sharad Kelkar, Jitendra Kumar, Shweta Tripathi: Actors who deserve bigger, better roles

The Indian audience, thankfully, is no longer buying cinematic content based on an actor’s stardom. Now, it is more about the story rather than being headlined by the Khans, Kumars or Kapoors. We are in that interesting time when the viewers are noticing not just the hero, but also the ‘hero’s friend’. In fact, actors in ‘supporting roles’ are giving the conventional heroes and heroines a run for their money. Still, Bollywood’s star system is keeping some great talents away from mainstream roles, only because they do not fit into its stereotypes of beefed-up muscles, perfect hair, dazzling smile or exceptional dancing skills.

We compile a list of top five actors who have proved their acting mettle time and again, and we hope, one day we get to see them in some meaty roles that do justice to their acting talent.

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar in a still from Laxmii. (Photo: Sharad Kelkar/Instagram) Sharad Kelkar in a still from Laxmii. (Photo: Sharad Kelkar/Instagram)

“It is a humble request to all producers, consider me and put some money on me,” Sharad Kelkar told PTI in an interview during the release of The Family Man 2. We totally second Kelkar’s request, and want filmmakers to see the actor, not just in supporting roles but also as a leading man since he has the stature to fit the part. He has won hearts with his role of an ideal son and husband in ZEE TV’s show Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar. His portrayal of Khanji Sanera in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela marked his place in Bollywood. He essayed the role with authenticity and despite it being a short part, Kelkar made it significant with his acting.

While it’s not easy for TV actors to make a transition to films, Sharad Kelkar made his presence felt with his negative roles in Bollywood. Case in point, Bhoomi (2017) where he played an evil tormentor of Aditi Rao Hydari and Laxmii (2020), where he nailed the part of a transwoman. Though it was difficult to sit through the Akshay Kumar starrer, it was Kelkar’s sheer brilliance that glued the audience to their screen. When he aced his role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the 2020 film Tanhaji, it was clear that the actor holds the potential of excelling in every genre.

Sharad Kelkar was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original The Family Man (Photo:sharadkelkar/Instagram). Sharad Kelkar was last seen in the Amazon Prime Original The Family Man (Photo:sharadkelkar/Instagram).

The actor, who turns 45 today, also emerged as an accomplished dubbing artist. He lent his deep voice to the lead character, played by Prabhas, in the Hindi versions of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali films, to Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy, among others. Now, he has also established himself as a reliable actor in the webspace with shows like The Family Man, Rangbaaz Firse, Agent Raghav, and Special Ops among others. Now, we hope we get to witness the actor in better roles.

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal in Manto. Rasika Dugal in Manto.

Since 2018, Rasika Dugal has become a big name on the OTT platforms. She has created a space of her own on the medium with roles such as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur, Meera Kapoor in Out of Love, Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime, Savita Mehra Kapoor in A Suitable Boy and Nutan Yadav in Made In Heaven. She beautifully essayed the role of Saadat Hasan Manto’s wife Safia in the 2018 film Manto. She was equally good as a bickering wife in the 2020 release Lootcase. We wish to see her being cast in more meaty roles in Bollywood as she has proved her mettle over the years.

Arjun Mathur

Arjun Mathur in a still from Made In Heaven. (Photo: Arjun Mathur/Instagram) Arjun Mathur in a still from Made In Heaven. (Photo: Arjun Mathur/Instagram)

Arjun has been a part of various critically acclaimed projects, including Luck By Chance (2009), My Name Is Khan (2010), Waiting (2015), Indian Summers (2016) and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (2018). But, even after being in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, what brought him recognition was Amazon Prime Video’s web show Made In Heaven (2019). And, the actor still thinks, “I am just an actor waiting to be cast, and it is really up to the filmmakers whether they want to cast me or not. I hope they do.” He has a desire to work in different genres and broaden his horizon, try a comic role and also a negative character. While he tries to find suitable roles for himself, we, as the audience, wish to see more of him.

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur season two. (Photo: PR Handout) Shweta Tripathi in Mirzapur season two. (Photo: PR Handout)

In an industry where female actors are made to play roles older than them, Shweta Tripathi managed to essay the role of a 14-year-old school-going girl in Haraamkhor. She nailed the characters of adorable Shaalu in Masaan and fiery Golu in Mirzapur. She showed her range in movies like Cargo and Raat Akeli Hai, and web shows Made In Heaven and The Gone Game. She has the potential of becoming a big name in the film circuit, are the producers listening?

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar in Amazon Prime Video show Panchayat. Jitendra Kumar in Amazon Prime Video show Panchayat.

For everyone who has watched TVF videos and Kota Factory, Jeetu Bhaiya is their hero. His subtle dialogue delivery and understanding of various emotions show in his performance. He has connected with the audience with his everyman roles in shows like Permanent Roommates, Pitchers and Kota Factory. But the actor is yet to get his due in the Indian film industry. We hope he gets more fame and spotlight.