Actor Sharad Kapoor, whose recent videos on the internet have left his fans concerned, has now shared that many of his colleagues in the film industry, including actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, among many others, have gotten in touch with him to check on his well-being. In a chat shared on Varinder Chawla’s YouTube channel, Sharad shared that everyone was quite worried about him and the kind of love they have shown towards him has left him overwhelmed.

When asked if anyone from the film industry got in touch with him, Sharad said, “You won’t believe… Everybody. From small to big, everybody. Everyone was concerned. Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Akhtar, like everybody. I am very thankful to them. My friend Armaan Kohli… Everybody was really worried. (They said) whatever you need. I have a few journalist friends and they said we have hospitals here, wherever you want to go. That kind of overwhelming love…”

Sharad was seen in many films in the 1990s and 2000s including Josh, Dastak, Khauff, Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Lakshya. In the 2010s, he appeared in a few films like Jai Ho, Jabariya Jodi. The 2019 film Jabariya Jodi, starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra, was his last popular release. He has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, among many others.

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In the same chat, Sharad was asked if the film industry forgets about its actors after they don’t appear in as many films. The actor said that “no one forgets” but people might be busy with their personal commitments. He shared that if one needs any work, and it is available, “they will never deny.” Recalling his first break in Dastak, which was produced by Mahesh Bhatt and also marked the debut of Sushmita Sen, Sharad shared that Mahesh would definitely try and help everyone if he gets to know that someone is in need.

Sharad recently met with actor Sonu Sood and he praised the actor for showing concern. Calling him an “outstanding man,” he shared that Sonu offered to get his house painted or help him in any way that was possible. He added, “God forbid if he needs any help, I will be the first one to help him. What a wonderful human being!” While Sharad is currently focused on his health, he said that he is currently in conversation with Ahmed Khan and Rohit Shetty for upcoming film projects and would likely sign with them soon. “Maybe from 2027, I will be back in action,” he said.

ALSO READ | Sharad Kapoor breaks silence on viral video, appeals for work: ‘Money is not the issue’

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Previously, Sharad’s friend Hema Chaudhary, who runs Bezubaan Trust for animals, shared that Sharad was in a “helpless” state and insisted that he needs help. “Another guy took him somewhere, gave him cash, and made a video showing he was helping him. This is called publicity, not help. You are mocking his situation to increase your followers,” Hema claimed.

Sharad’s situation came to light a few days ago when a video featuring him giving his pets away to a trust went viral on social media. The video raised concerns about Sharad’s health, finances and the state of his home.

DISCLAIMER: This article touches upon sensitive themes regarding personal health, financial hardship, and viral social media claims surrounding public figures. While the report is based on public interviews and social media accounts, certain claims regarding the individual’s state of well-being have not been independently verified, and this piece is intended strictly for informational purposes rather than professional medical or financial advice.