A few days back, videos of veteran actor Sharad Kapoor surfaced on social media. Shah Rukh Khan’s Josh co-star was seen in a distressed state in the video. After he was rescued by the Bezubaan trust, the actor also appealed to the film industry to give him work and help him financially. His good friend Hema Chaudhary has also been sharing updates about the actor and has been currently looking after him. On Monday, AICWA also lauded actors Salman Khan and Sonu Sood for coming forward to help him; however, Sharad’s plea for financial help is being misused on social media. The actor’s friend revealed that many influencers have been abusing his situation and have been making fake videos just for views. Sharad Kapoor has also reacted.

Sharad Kapoor’s financial appeal is being misused

On Monday, Sharad’s friend, who runs the Bezubaan trust, posted a video on her Instagram page sharing how people are gaining publicity through the actor. She said, “It is very sad to see that our country has such people who put all their efforts in vain. I just returned after meeting Sharad; I didn’t want all of this exposed in public because he is genuinely not well. He doesn’t know what he says. He cannot talk for long; he wants to say something, but ends up saying something else. I only posted his video so that he gets some help. We had to rescue him in such a bad state. I represent animal welfare. To help him, I had to go viral in the industry and post that video. We did succeed; people have come forward to meet him, but so far no help has come in. He is still in the same condition. I know it takes time, and it has only been three days.”

Also Read: Film body lauds Salman Khan and Sonu Sood for offering help to Sharad Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

Hema further added, “In the afternoon, when I came home after meeting Sharad, somebody called him and took him out on the pretext of lunch. Some Guruji made him say that if anyone needs an acting job, Sharad can help them through Guruji. First, give him work. Let me become independent. Right now, Sharad Kapoor is helpless; how will he help anyone? Another guy took him somewhere, gave him cash, and made a video showing he was helping him. This is called publicity, not help. You are mocking his situation to increase your followers. He is not mentally stable; he is in trauma, and you are making him vlog, taking his bytes. How will he work in Bollywood if you don’t let him live? What kind of media is this? He needs medical attention, and we have arranged that. When I asked Sharad about taking money, he said he didn’t know the person; he gave the cash and later snatched the money after the video was shot.”

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Sharad Kapoor reacts to his situation being misused on social media

While Sharad’s friend also issued a warning on her Instagram page, she shared a video of Sharad sharing his perspective on the situation. In the video, Sharad Kapoor said, “I would like to thank the film industry, and my fans, people who have really cared about me. I also want to thank Bezubaan Shelters; you all have given me so much love that it makes me emotional. A lot of wrong things are shown on social media, where I am being given cash. I didn’t realize who was doing what. I asked what it was and they asked me to hold the cash. I don’t understand what kind of disrespect this is. From now on, I will not meet anyone; just greet them with folded hands, and if I need anything, you can directly message Hema Chaudhary or me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

In her post, Hema wrote, “We are not associated with any of Sharad Kapoor’s accounts. All are fake. Do not believe or donate if anyone appeals for donations.”

On Monday, the Bezubaan Trust also posted a video of Sonu Sood helping Sharad Kapoor get medical help. Later, AICWA also thanked the actor for offering Sharad work in Bollywood. They also lauded Salman Khan for offering his Jai Ho co-star financial help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust (@official_bezubaantrust)

On Sunday, Sharad Kapoor had appealed to the film industry to help him. He had said in a video, “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I’m a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes.” Seeing Sharad’s condition, actress Jaya Bhattacharya also paid him a visit. She uploaded a video of the actor in which he said, “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a great actor, and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is that I am just looking forward to starting work again.”

Sharad Kapoor made his acting debut with the 1994 film Mera Pyara Bharat. Later, he starred in projects like Mahesh Bhatt’s show Swabhimaan and the psychological thriller Dastak. In 2000, Sharad’s performance in Josh was widely appreciated. Other films he has appeared in include Lakshya, Wanted, Jai Ho, and Yeh Hai Jalwa. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2019 ZEE5 film Cabaret.