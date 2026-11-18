Sharad Kapoor’s friend and self-proclaimed guardian, Hema Chaudhary, has revealed disturbing details of the state she found the actor in recently, on a Bollywood Cut Uncut podcast. She stumbled upon him while rescuing dogs in his Mumbai building, as she runs a dog rescue organization called the Bezubaan Trust. In the process, she also shared a video from Sharad’s room, showing the miserable state of his living, and asked the film industry for help.

“He may have stopped getting work by then. When I talked to his brother, he said the actor had visited him to get their younger brother. When I tried to call his brother again, he didn’t entertain me. I told him, ‘He needs you.’ He didn’t call me back. So, maybe he’s not interested. Maybe it’s a property issue or something else,” said Hema.

“Three to four people have been waiting to see him die. And he was almost done 99%, but it was the dogs who led me to him. I always listen to the voiceless. When I rescued the dogs, I met him. He hadn’t bathed or gotten out of bed for two years. Nobody had called him or asked if he’d had food, so he kept dying gradually,” she added.

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Where’s Sharad Kapoor’s family?

Hema recalled that had Sharad stayed in that mess for even some more seconds, he could’ve died. She rescued him promptly and has been taking care of him in the absence of his family. She confirmed that while he did get engaged with Koel Basu, the granddaughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, they didn’t get married.

Hema also confirmed that Sharad has a girlfriend, but she’s not capable enough of taking care of him. Referring to the rumours that he also has a child, Hema said she doesn’t have the actor’s permission to confirm the same. She claimed he told her to reveal everything about his personal life when the time is right.

Is Sharad Kapoor really doing a Hollywood film?

Also responding to the rumours that Sharad has signed his Hollywood debut film, Hema claimed he’s not mentally stable, which is why he’s making such tall claims to the media. She quipped that he may justify his leg injury by claiming he was pushed while playing football during a match in Barcelona, Spain. Clarifying that Sharad is not “fake”, Hema said he just needs help to get out of the current mental state he’s in before he can sign any projects, even in Bollywood.

Sharad Kapoor is best known for starring in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1995 television show Swabhimaan, his 1996 psychological thriller Dastak, Mansoor Khan’s 2000 action comedy Josh, JP Dutta’s war drama LOC Kargil, Farhan Akhtar’s 2004 period drama Lakshya, Prabhu Deva’s 2010 action comedy Wanted, and Sohail Khan’s 2014 action film Jai Ho. He was last seen in the 2019 romantic thriller Cabaret on Zee 5.

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Also Read — ‘They gave Sharad Kapoor cash, shot a video, snatched it back’: Friend says actor being exploited

Sharad recently gained limelight through Hema’s videos which showed him in a pitiable state. He also asked for employment through them so that he can deal with the ongoing financial crisis. While actor-producers like Salman Khan and Sonu Sood did reach out for help — with the latter even personally visiting Sharad — Hema claimed there have been many who’ve handed Sharad money and clicked pictures, only to snatch it away. She also slammed those who’re trying to use Sharad’s name to ask for fake donations online.

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