Sharad Kapoor breaks silence on viral video, appeals for work: ‘Money is not the issue’

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor has been making headlines after a video of him seeking help for his pets surfaced online. The video sparked concerns about the actor’s living conditions, with some even claiming that he was facing financial difficulties and needed monetary assistance. However, his old friend and animal activist Hema Singh has clarified that he couldn’t take care of his pets because he had injured his leg. The actor himself also addressed the speculation in a video, stating, “Money is not the issue.”

Following the viral videos, actor and animal activist Jaya Bhattacharya visited Sharad and shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which the actor appealed to people in the film industry to offer him “good work”. He said: “I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me.” Clarifying his situation, he added: “I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayaa Bhatacharrya (@jaya.bhattacharya)

Speaking about his health, Sharad revealed that he had injured his leg while playing football in Barcelona. Recalling the incident, he said: “I went to play football in Barcelona like an idiot. Looking at all great players, I thought I too was Messi, and that attitude injured my leg. Another player’s leg just touched me when I knew the injury had been done.”

However, doctors have assured him that he will make a complete recovery in the next two months. “I can work from January,” he said. The actor added that he is looking forward to working across platforms, particularly OTT services such as Netflix and Jio, which have a wider reach. “If I will get an opportunity, I will be so happy,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What was the controversy surrounding Sharad Kapoor’s financial condition?

The controversy began after HW Foundation shared a video of the actor at his residence in Khar West. In the video, Sharad was seen lying on a mattress alongside his four dogs. The house appeared to be in extremely poor condition, with animal waste and filth scattered around.

ALSO READ | Samay Raina makes fun of Yash’s Toxic, calls Huma Qureshi ‘supporting cast’

The video sparked widespread concern about the actor’s living conditions, with some questioning whether the situation amounted to animal cruelty. However, Hema Singh has now criticised HW Foundation for allegedly turning a rescue operation into social media content, promising to share the “full video soon.”

Hema, who has assisted several directors, including those associated with Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh, claimed to have known Sharad for nearly 30 years. However, the two had lost touch over the years owing to their different career paths and family commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humanity World Foundation (@hw_foundation)

Dismissing claims that Sharad was facing financial difficulties, Hema explained: “He is not well. He has got his own house–a 3 BHK in a posh area. Because he is not well, the house was in a bad condition with filth everywhere.”

Story continues below this ad

She further revealed that Sharad lives with his wife and their newborn baby. The actor had also fractured his leg, making it difficult for the family to look after the pets alongside caring for their infant. She reiterated that Sharad was simply going through a difficult phase and needed emotional support rather than financial assistance. “It is just another human being who is going through a bad phase, he just needs moral support,” she said.

Meanwhile, when Sharad eventually handed over his pets to Hema, he clarified in a video shared by the NGO that the decision was entirely his own. “I am giving my dogs with my consent to Hema. When I will change my house, I will get them,” he said.

Sharad Kapoor has been active in the film industry since 1994 and has appeared in films such as Josh, Yeh Hai Jalwa and LOC Kargil, among others. He was last seen in the 2022 film No Means No.