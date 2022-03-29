Shanthi Priya to make comeback with Sarojini Naidu biopic: ‘I will leave no stone unturned to do justice…’

Actor Shanthi Priya recently took to Instagram to announce that she will be playing freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu in the upcoming biopic titled Sarojini. In a lengthy post, Shanthi mentioned that she was overjoyed to take on such a role.

She wrote, “Namaskar. Good Afternoon to everyone who’s come out here today. To be honest, I can’t say much ,have no words but it gives me immense joy to have gotten the opportunity to play the character of such a strong and ambitious woman that played a big part in building this country, break barriers and challenge cultural thinking.”

She added, “I will do everything possible and leave no stone unturned to do justice to role of the lady in our Indian history to whom the world so proudly calls The Nightingale Of India. Personally speaking ,I can’t wait to show you what I still can bring as an actor to such important roles and can tap into a side that’s needed to portray such important characters in any cinema.”

In a statement, director Vinay Chandra says, “This is not just a film for me, but a journey into the fascinating story of Sarojini Naidu which will be presented musically.” Presented by Visica Films, the film will be produced by Charan Suvarna and Honey Chaudhary and co-produced by Hemant Gowda.

Shanthi Priya was last seen on the big screen in Ikke Pe Ikka in 1994.