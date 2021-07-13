Shanaya Kapoor’s belly dance leaves Navya Nanda Naveli with a stomach ache, watch video

Shanaya Kapoor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a video of herself at her belly dance class. In the video, Shanaya is seen practising belly dance moves with her dance instructor.

Shanaya captioned her video, “How we learn a choreography❤️😋😎#practicesessions 👯‍♀️🕺🏽💃🏽 with the best!!! @sanjanamuthreja.” As soon as the star kid shared the video, her close friend Navya Nanda commented on the post, “I got a stomach ache watching this.” Shanaya’s video also got much love from dad Sanjay Kapoor and friend Suhana Khan as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to begin work on her debut film. Earlier this year, Karan Johar had announced that he would be launching Shanaya under the banner of Dharma Productions. He said that they would begin filming in July. The details of the project are still under wraps. Excited about her debut, Shanaya had written, “Excited to kickstart MY FIRST FILM! This July by Dharma Movies, can’t wait for you to see what we’re all up to. Stay tuned!”