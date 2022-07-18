Shanaya Kapoor’s Bedhadak not shelved; film to go on floors next year

July 18, 2022 6:05:15 pm
Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film Bedhadak is on track, contrary to recent reports about it being shelved or indefinitely postponed. The film, which also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, is expected to go on floors early next year. The actors are currently undergoing workshops for the Dharma Productions venture.
In March, producer Karan Johar announced Bedhadak, which is to be directed by Shashank Khaitan. KJo took to Instagram and introduced the three lead characters with much fanfare. Shanaya had also shared the poster with the caption, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh – directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!”
Lakshya Lalwani, who plays the role of Karan in Bedhadak, has starred in TV shows like MTV India’s Warrior High, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus among others.
Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, will play the role of Nimrit in Bedhadak, and Gurfateh Pirzada will be seen as Angad. Gurfateh played the role of Vijay Pratap Singh opposite Kiara Advani in Netflix’s Guilty (2020). He is also known for Friends in Law (2018) and I Am Alone, So Are You (2019).
