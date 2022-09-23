scorecardresearch
Shanaya Kapoor: Working hard in Bedhadak to prove that I deserve it

Actor Shanaya Kapoor will be making her acting debut with Karan Johar's production Bedhadak alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Shanaya KapoorShanaya Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar's production Bedadhak. (Photo: Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

Actor Shanaya Kapoor might be the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, but she doesn’t want this to get in the way of people seeing her efforts for her debut film Bedhadak. With the nepotism debate still alive, Shanaya says that she is putting in a lot of hard work to show the audience that she deserved this opportunity.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Shanaya said, “I am very excited. It’s not a typical launch as perhaps people would expect. It’s a solid story about 3 youngsters, and the character is quite challenging. I am preparing for it. I am grateful for the opportunity and I am working very hard to prove that I deserve it.”

The 22-year-old actor continued, “I want my performance in this film to make people feel that I earned this opportunity. That I didn’t waste it or that I didn’t take it for granted. I have worked very hard and I will continue to. It’s not even something I want to keep repeating because that is the job. You are meant to work hard, and I have. I hope people recognise that when they see my work.”

Shanaya Kapoor is also known for her close friendship with Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. While Ananya is already a few films old, Suhana is making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archies. For Shanaya, becoming an actor is a childhood dream come true and that makes working on Bedhadak an exciting journey for her.

“I am both nervous and excited. Nervous because it’s important that I do the best job and because it isn’t just a first film. It’s the first step towards hopefully a long and varied career. And excited because I am finally a step closer towards realizing a dream I have had since childhood. It’s a mix of all kinds of emotions. Gurfateh, Lakshya and I have prepped a lot for it, and it’s a very special film for the whole Bedhadak team. It’s very close to my heart! I am extremely grateful to have gotten a film like Bedhadak,” she said.

