After Maheep Kapoor, daughter Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19: ‘I’m feeling ok’

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. The star kid, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut, revealed her health diagnosis through a post in her Instagram stories. This comes two days after her mother Maheep Kapoor also contracted the virus.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!” Shanaya wrote in her Instagram stories.

Shanaya Kapoor seems to have got infected by her mother Maheep Kapoor.

Several celebrities have tested positive in the last few days. It started with Kareena Kapoor Khan who got diagnosed on Monday along with her good friend Amrita Arora. Soon after, the news of Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor also falling prey to the virus also came in. Maheep’s husband Sanjay Kapoor told indianexpres.com, “Yes, she is Covid positive with mild symptoms and she has self-isolated.”

Kareena, Amrita, Maheep and Seema got symptoms after attending a dinner at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence on December 8. Though Karan and his family tested negative, he took to Instagram on Wednesday and clarified that he did not throw any ‘party’ but only hosted an ‘intimate gathering’ for eight people, and has been following all protocols.

In the wake of Kareena and Amrita contracting COVID-19, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said it is not right to be carefree when the pandemic has not ended. Kareena’s apartment building was sealed by the BMC on Tuesday.