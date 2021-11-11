Shanaya Kapoor starts shooting for her debut film, dad Sanjay Kapoor says ‘Sky is the limit’

Shanaya Kapoor, who had previously announced her debut film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, has finally started shooting for her first film. Her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram to congratulate her and wish her good luck on the special day.

Sanjay shared a few photos of Shanya and captioned it, “#newbeginnings , so proud of you ❤ work hard , #focus , this is only the beginning, sky is the limit , #firstdayshoot #excitingtimes , love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500)

Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Neelam Kothari, Amrita Arora among others also congratulated Shanaya Kapoor in the comments section. Shanaya left a lovely message for her father as she commented, “Love you Dad.”

Earlier this year, Karan Johar announced Shanaya’s debut with a video and captioned it, “It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July.”

Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor, who featured in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, shared on Instagram, “With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle – Shanaya Kapoor is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film!”

Shanaya Kapoor’s cousins Arjun Kapoor Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and uncles Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are already working in Bollywood.