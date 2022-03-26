Shanaya Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi dazzle on the ramp, Janhvi Kapoor cheers for her cousin. See photos, videos

The star-studded Lakme Fashion Show came to an end with a befitting glamorous show by Manish Malhotra. And for his big starry show, the designer got Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi to turn showstoppers.

Shanaya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, was seen wearing a well-fitted gown with cut-out detailing. The multi-colored dress had sequins all over adding to the dazzling vibe of the show. Siddhant donned a long coat and pants.

Manish Malhotra’s official Instagram page shared photos of Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The post read, “Showstopper @shanayakapoor02 sets a new-age statement as she joins forces with #Diffuse in our emblematic editions”. Sharing Siddhant’s picture, the handle wrote, ” Showstopper @siddhantchaturvedi sets the runway on fire as he joins forces with #Diffuse in our emblematic editions.” There’s also a photo of Manish Malhotra holding his two muse’s hands while posing for cameras on the ramp.

See all photos and videos of Siddhant and Shanaya walking for Manish Malhotra:

Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Siddhant and Shanaya wearing his designs. While the former winked at the camera while posing with the designer, Shanaya stood beside Manish coyly in the selfie. The star-kid looked gorgeous sans makeup. Manish even shared a photo with Janhvi Kapoor on his Instagram story. As per photos shared by fan pages, the Dhadak actor was the front-row guest cheering for her cousin. She also had a sweet interaction with Siddhant as he stepped down to hug her during his walk.

Shanaya Kapoor’s father Sanjay Kapoor also shared a series of photos and videos of his daughter’s big moment on his Instagram stories. He also dropped a heart emoji on Manish Malhotra’s post featuring his little girl.