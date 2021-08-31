Shanaya Kapoor makes her acting debut with an ad, fan asks, ‘Why is she so Ananya?’

Before Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, makes her big Bollywood debut, the budding actor decided to let people have a glimpse of her acting chops via a commercial. The ad featuring Shanaya was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Instagram handle on Tuesday morning.

“Oh my god, @shanayakapoor02! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before? Thank you for this gem @the_misfit_way!” read Karan’s caption of the video post. The advertisement, which is about a hair straightener, has a comical touch to it, with Shanaya eating handfuls (literally) of spaghetti straight out of the bowl.

As fans dropped heart emojis, Shanaya herself commented on KJo’s post with a heart and laughing emoji. But not all of the comment section had nice things to say. A few people asked makers to choose more talented artistes who are struggling out there, instead of perpetuating nepotism. A user wrote, “Nepotism mafia, launching a star kid.” While yet another person mentioned, “Plz promote some good talent, these girls are super bad actresses.”

Interestingly, one of them drew a comparison between Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, who happen to be great friends in real life. “Why is she so Ananya?” read the comment.

Later, Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor also shared the same commercial and wrote on his social media, “The shoot seems real fun @the_misfit_way! Love the way you devoured that bowl of pasta @shanayakapoor02. @maheepkapoor take notes.”

While Shanaya is yet to make an announcement about her Bollywood debut, it was earlier announced that she is represented by Karan Johar’s talent wing, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).