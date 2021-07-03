scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Must Read

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys ‘crazy’ time with BFFs Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, dad Sanjay Kapoor is worried about his sleep

Shanaya Kapoor, along with Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda did a photoshoot together where they struck a few goofy poses.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2021 9:55:08 am
Shanaya Kapoor partied with Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor and her best friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda had a ‘crazy’ time together. Kapoor took to social media to share pictures from her girls night where she was seen enjoying some fun time. But her fun time did take away her father Sanjay Kapoor’s night’s sleep.

Shanaya, along with Ananya and Navya did a photoshoot together where they struck a few goofy poses. While Ananya and Shanaya twinned in their black tops and blue denims, Navya opted for a black jumpsuit for the night. Sharing the photos, Shanaya wrote, “my kinda crazy 😜❤️”

The photos of the three ladies were showered with many hearts from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday. But it was Sanjay Kapoor’s comment on the photos which took the cake. He wrote, “There goes my sleep tonight.” Shanaya replied to him saying, “@sanjaykapoor2500 u can come out also and join.”

shanya kapoor ananya panday Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday showered love on their daughters. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Shanaya will soon be making her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Though the details of the project have been kept under the wraps, Sanjay Kapoor had confirmed that she will start shooting for the movie in July.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Ananya is looking forward to the release of sports drama Liger, in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra’s untitled relationship drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Also read |Meezaan Jaffrey on his relationship with Navya Naveli: ‘My parents had started to give me looks’

Navya Nanda has chosen to stay away from the film industry and wants to be an entrepreneur. She recently launched a virtual healthcare platform for women called Aara Health. She also launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

karrena, karima, neetu
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Neetu Kapoor don their traditional best at Randhir Kapoor’s housewarming puja

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement