Shanaya Kapoor enjoys ‘crazy’ time with BFFs Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda, dad Sanjay Kapoor is worried about his sleep

Shanaya Kapoor partied with Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram)

Shanaya Kapoor and her best friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda had a ‘crazy’ time together. Kapoor took to social media to share pictures from her girls night where she was seen enjoying some fun time. But her fun time did take away her father Sanjay Kapoor’s night’s sleep.

Shanaya, along with Ananya and Navya did a photoshoot together where they struck a few goofy poses. While Ananya and Shanaya twinned in their black tops and blue denims, Navya opted for a black jumpsuit for the night. Sharing the photos, Shanaya wrote, “my kinda crazy 😜❤️”

The photos of the three ladies were showered with many hearts from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Bhavna Panday. But it was Sanjay Kapoor’s comment on the photos which took the cake. He wrote, “There goes my sleep tonight.” Shanaya replied to him saying, “@sanjaykapoor2500 u can come out also and join.”

Shanaya will soon be making her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Though the details of the project have been kept under the wraps, Sanjay Kapoor had confirmed that she will start shooting for the movie in July.

Ananya is looking forward to the release of sports drama Liger, in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra’s untitled relationship drama, also featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

Navya Nanda has chosen to stay away from the film industry and wants to be an entrepreneur. She recently launched a virtual healthcare platform for women called Aara Health. She also launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.