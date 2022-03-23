Shanaya Kapoor becomes proud owner of Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh

Shanaya Kapoor recently became the proud owner of an Audi Q7 Facelift worth Rs 80 lakh. Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor.

The social media handle of Audi Mumbai West posted clicks of Shanaya posing next to her new mean machine. The caption read, “Glamorous and Charming daughter of superstar @sanjaykapoor2500, @shanayakapoor02 is now a proud owner of the Audi Q7. We are happy to welcome you to the Audi Experience.”

Shanaya Kapoor is set to enter Bollywood with Bedhadak, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Bedhadak was announced earlier this month.

Lakshya has starred in TV shows like Warrior High, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus among others.

Gurfateh made his OTT debut with Netflix’s Guilty (2020). He is also known for Friends in Law (2018) and I Am Alone, So Are You… (2019).

Bedhadak will be directed by Shashank Khaitan of Dhadak and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame.