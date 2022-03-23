scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Must Read

Shanaya Kapoor becomes proud owner of Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh

Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, has become the proud owner of an Audi Q7 Facelift worth Rs 80 lakh.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 23, 2022 3:36:38 pm
shanaya kapoor news updatesShanaya Kapoor now owns an Audi Q7. (Photo: Instagram/Shanaya Kapoor)

Shanaya Kapoor recently became the proud owner of an Audi Q7 Facelift worth Rs 80 lakh. Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor.

The social media handle of Audi Mumbai West posted clicks of Shanaya posing next to her new mean machine. The caption read, “Glamorous and Charming daughter of superstar @sanjaykapoor2500, @shanayakapoor02 is now a proud owner of the Audi Q7. We are happy to welcome you to the Audi Experience.”

Also read |Suhana Khan indulges little girl in selfie during night-out with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor: ‘So sweet,’ say fans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audi Mumbai West (@audi_mumbaiwest)

Shanaya Kapoor is set to enter Bollywood with Bedhadak, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Bedhadak was announced earlier this month.

Lakshya has starred in TV shows like Warrior High, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus among others.

Gurfateh made his OTT debut with Netflix’s Guilty (2020). He is also known for Friends in Law (2018) and I Am Alone, So Are You… (2019).

Also read |Bedhadak: Meet Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, Karan Johar’s latest launches with Shanaya Kapoor

Bedhadak will be directed by Shashank Khaitan of Dhadak and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kangana family 660
Kangana Ranaut turns 35: A look at her family

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement