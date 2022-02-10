scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News

Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the newest ‘buas’ in town

Actor Mohit Marwah's wife Antara Motiwala has shared glimpses of their daughter Thea. Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently visited the tiny tot.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
February 10, 2022 2:42:45 pm
baby Thea- Khushi, Shanaya, Anshula KapoorKhushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor with Mohit Marwah's daughter Thea. (Photo: Antara M/Instagram)

Actor Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Motiwala recently shared pictures of the newest ‘buas’ (aunts) in B-town, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as the trio recently visited Mohit and Antara’s baby Thea. In the picture, the trio is seen striking a pose with the baby.

baby Thea- Khushi, Shanaya, Anshula Kapoor Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor strike a pose with actor Mohit Marwah’s daughter Thea. (Photo: Antara Motiwala/Instagram)

In the photo shared by Antara, Shanaya is seen cradling the baby, while Khushi and Anshula are sitting next to her and playing with their niece. Shanaya is seen donning a pretty peach top paired with blue jeans, while Khushi wore a brown jacket over black fitted trousers. Anshula, on the other hand, wore a black printed dress.

Antara also shared a picture of the baby and wrote, “babushki”.

Baby Thea- Mohit Marwa- Antara Meet Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s daughter Thea. (Photo: Antara Motiwala/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antara Motiwala Marwah (@antara_m)

Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala tied the knot in February 2018 in Dubai and welcomed their daughter in October 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, 14 celebrity photos
Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement