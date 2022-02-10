Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the newest ‘buas’ in town

February 10, 2022 2:42:45 pm
Actor Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Motiwala recently shared pictures of the newest ‘buas’ (aunts) in B-town, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as the trio recently visited Mohit and Antara’s baby Thea. In the picture, the trio is seen striking a pose with the baby.
In the photo shared by Antara, Shanaya is seen cradling the baby, while Khushi and Anshula are sitting next to her and playing with their niece. Shanaya is seen donning a pretty peach top paired with blue jeans, while Khushi wore a brown jacket over black fitted trousers. Anshula, on the other hand, wore a black printed dress.
Antara also shared a picture of the baby and wrote, “babushki”.
Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala tied the knot in February 2018 in Dubai and welcomed their daughter in October 2021.
