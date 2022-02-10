Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the newest ‘buas’ in town

Actor Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Motiwala recently shared pictures of the newest ‘buas’ (aunts) in B-town, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as the trio recently visited Mohit and Antara’s baby Thea. In the picture, the trio is seen striking a pose with the baby.

Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor strike a pose with actor Mohit Marwah’s daughter Thea. (Photo: Antara Motiwala/Instagram) Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor strike a pose with actor Mohit Marwah’s daughter Thea. (Photo: Antara Motiwala/Instagram)

In the photo shared by Antara, Shanaya is seen cradling the baby, while Khushi and Anshula are sitting next to her and playing with their niece. Shanaya is seen donning a pretty peach top paired with blue jeans, while Khushi wore a brown jacket over black fitted trousers. Anshula, on the other hand, wore a black printed dress.

Antara also shared a picture of the baby and wrote, “babushki”.

Meet Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s daughter Thea. (Photo: Antara Motiwala/Instagram) Meet Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s daughter Thea. (Photo: Antara Motiwala/Instagram)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antara Motiwala Marwah (@antara_m)

Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala tied the knot in February 2018 in Dubai and welcomed their daughter in October 2021.