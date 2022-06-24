Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor film wants to be Baahubali, but it could just as easily be Thugs of Hindostan

SS Rajamouli has clearly had an impact on this generation of filmmakers and the same is evident from the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera. The trailer introduces the audience to a ‘lootera’ who is completing his father’s mission. Ranbir plays both father and son in the film.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Shuddh Singh who is employed by the British to find the criminal who has terrorised the local villagers. Vaani Kapoor, it appears, has a love story with Ranbir’s character here. Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj. He also played the antagonist Adheera in Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. Vaani last appeared in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

While Rajamouli’s influence is more than clear in Shamshera, one cannot help but also think of Thugs of Hindostan that failed miserably at the box office, and was one of YRF’s biggest failures with Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Shamshera is set in 1871 and the locales, the scale, all look quite impressive. Since the makers are releasing it in IMAX, it looks like they have made sure that the audience gets the experience that is worth the money.

Shamshera marks Ranbir Kapoor’s big-screen comeback after 2018’s Sanju. The actor has not appeared in any movie since the last Rajkumar Hirani film; he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in September. Apart from Shamshera and Brahmastra, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and the Luv Ranjan film in his kitty.

Shamshera has been directed by Karan Malhotra, who has previously directed Brothers and Agneepath. The film releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22. The film saw multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was supposed to release in December 2019, but was postponed to March 2022, but was pushed again.