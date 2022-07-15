Shamshera title track sets up Ranbir Kapoor’s Robin Hood story. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera released its third song, after Ji Huzoor and Fitoor, on Friday. The title track of the film is a background song that highlights the similarities between the father and son, both played by Ranbir, as they fight injustice in their own ways that will remind you of Robin Hood.

The video sums up the journey of the film’s characters in a two-and-a-half-minute video. The song has been written and composed by Mithhon and sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Abhishek Nailwal.

Watch Shamshera title track here:

Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, the Karan Malhotra film is looking forward to a pan-Indian release on July 22.

Set in the 1800s, the film follows Ranbir’s character as he follows in his late father’s footsteps and fights against the British regime that has been tormenting the common man. Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the cinemas after 2018’s Sanju.

In an earlier chat, Ranbir, who got married earlier this year and is set to embrace fatherhood soon, spoke about how his upcoming slate of films has him doing a variety of roles. After Shamshera, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. He also spoke about Luv Ranjan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming films and said, “Luv Ranjan’s film is a feel-good romantic comedy family film. The film is hilarious, it will make you cry, give you a warm smile. Animal is probably the most shocking character I’ve got to play in my entire career, nobody would expect me to play a part like that. It has shades of extreme grey.”

He added, “They all are risky films, they are not sure-shot films, but I’ve always been excited to be doing something risky, something big. If you really want to hit it big in life, you really want to make a difference then you have to take that risk. If you don’t take that risk, you can find success in something, but to really get success, you have to take the risk.”