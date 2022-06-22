Shamshera teaser: Ranbir Kapoor leads a revolt against Sanjay Dutt in epic big-screen comeback

Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback year is beginning to take shape. After Dharma Productions recently debuted the long-awaited first trailer for the fantasy epic Brahmastra, Yash Raj Films on Wednesday unveiled the first teaser for the period drama Shamshera, which will mark Ranbir’s first film since 2018’s Sanju.

The minute-and-a-half long teaser opens with a shot that might remind viewers of Mad Max: Fury Road, and the villainous Immortan Joe’s treatment of his subjects. The antagonist in Shamshera, whose arrival is announced with some maniacal laughter, is played by Sanjay Dutt. Dutt recently appeared as a villain in the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2; he was also a part of Samrat Prithviraj.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but it does give a sense of the central conflict. Ranbir’s Shamshera is a dacoit who leads his ‘tribe’ in revolt against Dutt’s villain. Projected as some kind of messiah-like figure, the character is shown leading the charge across vast deserts, and wielding a pickaxe against adversaries.

The teaser also give a sense of the film’s scope, and the CGI landscapes that Malhotra and his team have crafted. In tone, Shamshera appears to be a mix between old-fashioned Western and 70s action epic.

Tensions might be running high; YRF is coming off a big-budget failure in Samrat Prithviraj, and the box office disappointment of Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Director Karan Malhotra hasn’t made a film since 2015’s underwhelming sports drama Brothers.

Shamshera, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Saurabh Shukla, is said to have been produced on a budget of Rs 150 crore. YRF is trying to sell the film as a pan-India experience, by dubbing it in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The film will also be released in the IMAX format, on July 22.