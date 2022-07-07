Shamshera song ‘Fitoor’ features Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor frolicking underwater, is like Asoka meets Avatar 2

Yash Raj Films on Thursday debuted “Fitoor,” the second song from the upcoming film Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor. YRF had previously unveiled the more peppy “Ji Huzoor” performed by Aditya Narayan.

“Fitoor” is performed by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan, with additional vocals by Sudeep Jaipurwale. The song has been written by the film’s director, Karan Malhotra, while music for Shamshera has been composed by Mithoon.

The “Fitoor” music video reveals the love story between Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor’s characters. Set in a mountainous desert location, the soulful number features Ranbir on a horse, courting Vaani’s character. Later, both characters frolic around in the sand, and at one point, Ranbir appears to perform dead-lifts with Vaani atop a rock.

After having fun on the sand, the two go for a dip, and the rest of the video plays out underwater, as Ranbir undresses Vaani while submerged. The two then wash up on a beach, where a half-undressed Ranbir watches Vaani put her clothes back on. Some of the costumes and settings feel reminiscent of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Asoka, while James Cameron better watch his back with the underwater sequences he’s got planned for Avatar: The Way of Water.

Shamshera is a period film that combines elements of action, romance and drama. It marks Ranbir’s return to the big screen after four years; his last film was 2018’s Sanju. Incidentally, Sanjay Dutt plays the villain in Shamshera, reuniting him with not just Ranbir, but also his Agneepath director Karan Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 2012.