Sanjay Dutt begins shooting for Shamshera

Sanjay Dutt is making news for his bald look and beard. After he made an appearance in his latest avatar at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently, the actor was spotted on the sets of his upcoming film Shamshera. Dutt’s new look is for this film, as the actor has begun shooting on Thursday.

Few on location pictures which have found its way shows Dutt around his vanity van presumably discussing some scene from Shamshera. Clad in a casual wear with a T-shirt and cargo pants, Dutt is flaunting his signature style nevertheless.

Here are some photos of Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Shamshera:

As per reports, Dutt started his shooting schedule in Film City and was received by director Karan Malhotra himself on the sets. Though his character look remains closely guarded by the makers, Dutt is said to be playing the ruthless, merciless antagonist in this Yash Raj Film’ action entertainer.

This high-octane action spectacle is set in the heartland of India. Just a day ago, it was announced that Ronit Roy will also be a part of Shamshera. The film will also have Vaani Kapoor romancing Ranbir.

In the small video which was launched in May this year, we saw the scarred face of Ranbir holding a battle axe in one hand and arrows in another. The film is touted to be a complete masala entertainer and promises to bring out a never-seen-before avatar of Ranbir.

करम से डकैत,

धरम से आज़ाद

This is going to be the first time Dutt and Ranbir will be sharing screen space in a full-length film. They did a song in Sanju earlier this year. Interestingly, Ranbir played Dutt’s part in this biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju turned out to be one of the biggest hits this year.

Shamshera’s shooting is expected to wrap by mid-2019.