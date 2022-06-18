Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor’s wild, shaggy look out in brand new poster. See here

Ranbir Kapoor has not been seen on the big screen since 2018’s Sanju, but his schedule is packed this year. Soon after Brahmastra, RK will be seen in Shamshera, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. A poster featuring his new look from the film has been making the rounds on social media and director Karan Malhotra has confirmed that this is not a fake poster.

Earlier, the audience had seen a partial look of Ranbir’s face. The new poster, however, shows Ranbir in an unkempt beard and shaggy, flowing hair. He is cradling a huge battle ax in his hands.

Ranbir’s fans dropped fire and heart-eyes emojis in comments. Others demanded to know the release date of the trailer.

One commented, “Another blockbuster movie.” Another wrote, “Rk Is back 🔥” “This looks so cool and so different i’m so excited for it 😭😭😭,” wrote another fan.

Talking about the leak of the poster, Karan said in a statement, ”

We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I’m just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera.”

“We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn’t wait for us to begin. I don’t blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I’m just glad that the reactions are great,” he added.

Karan, has previously directed Agneepath starring Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor and Brothers starring Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra.