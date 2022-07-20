Ranbir Kapoor: ’I always wanted to be an aspirational hero’

Ranbir Kapoor is leaving behind his ‘young boy stories’ and coming-of-age films to be the quintessential Hindi film hero in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. The actor says while he always wanted to play the aspirational hero, he was stuck doing more “relatable roles” than he’d have liked.

When asked why he is now choosing more massy films, Ranbir told indianexpress.com, “I think it was a natural progression. I had to leave relatable roles behind. I did those roles because I was at a certain age and had the opportunity to play those parts. But andar se I always wanted to play the hero and I don’t think I have played the hero yet. I have played relatable roles, not aspirational roles. So, it was a no brainer when I was offered Shamshera.”

“Leaving aside the joy of playing the hero, it is a great script again as much as Barfi or Sanju was. It was catering to a larger audience. It had an array of emotions, amazing characters and some amazing action sequences. It was this larger than life film,” the actor added.

In the film, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Balli are pitted against Sanjay Dutt’s Daroga Shuddh Singh. Ranbir had earlier confessed that he used to have a poster of Sanjay in is room, and aspired to be an actor like him in his growing up years. When asked what are the things that he absorbed while working with Sanjay, Ranbir said, “So much. Forget professionally. Personally, I have seen how brave he is. The travesties that he’s had in his life and how he sailed through them. He is an inspiration to the entire world. I have the privilege and good fortune to know him personally, to have him care for me. It is such a huge privilege. For everybody, Sanjay Dutt is the quintessential cool rockstar that we all grew up admiring. We continue to admire him and want to see him on screen. So, I was just lapping it up. I am very grateful and lucky to have got the opportunity to work with Sanjay Dutt.”

Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 is very different as an actor and a person. But the actor maintains that he is the same person, who is now having different experiences in his life and career. He said, “I am the same person I was when you actually first met me. But this year has brought a lot of joy for me and I feel extremely grateful for that. I have two very special films coming out. I got married this year and I am going to be a father soon, so I just have immense gratitude in my heart. I hope that I am able to meet the expectations that people have from me as an actor. I hope I give them good entertainment. That’s always been the intention and will always remain the reason why I do films.”

On a parting note, when asked what are some tough lessons he has learnt in his fifteen-year-long career, Ranbir said, “I think beyond the work I do, the search and intention is to always be a good person and better myself as a human being. Be more kind, be more caring, and be more loving. I think that is very important for me at this point. That itself will make you a good artiste, good actor, a good creative person.”