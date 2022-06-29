Shamshera new song Ji Huzoor out: Ranbir Kapoor lays on the charm in this addictive and catchy track, watch

The makers of Shamshera dropped a new song, Ji Huzoor. In this new catchy track with an addictive chorus, Ranbir Kapoor has a chance to show off his exceedingly energetic dancing skills as he plays with children, jumps from heights, gets pushed on trolleys while scaling a mountain of chairs. He exudes the same trademark charm from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Besharam, except this is set during pre-Independence period.

The song has been sung by Aditya Narayan and Mithoon and might just become the next Bollywood earworm.

Shamshera, starring Ranbir in the lead role, is directed by Karan Malhotra and marks Ranbir’s return to films after a gap of almost four years. The film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. The story follows a man transformed from a slave to a leader, and who fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity.

During the film’s trailer launch, Ranbir said it would have been difficult for him to pull off Shamshera without Karan’s direction and confidence. He added that besides the physical stress, there was mental stress while working on Shamshera. “The emotions were up there. I was talking to God and saying, ‘I am working hard. Give it back to me’. I went through those days and I am glad I did. Without a director like Karan, I would not have been able to do this (role),” he concluded, adding that Shamshera is a step forward to doing larger-than-life characters.

Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and will release on July 22.