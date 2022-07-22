scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022
Live now

Shamshera movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor film out in cinemas

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera movie review and release live updates: The Karan Malhotra directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor in a double role. It also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 22, 2022 9:35:51 am
shamshera ranbir kapoorShamshera is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Shamshera movie review and release live updates: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera has hit theatres across India. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Shamshera is Ranbir’s first release after four years.

The movie has Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role of Shamshera and Balli. Speaking about shedding the image from his previous coming-of-age movies, Ranbir said Shamshera gave him an opportunity to play the quintessential Hindi film hero.

Also read |Vaani Kapoor on her role in Shamshera being compared to Katrina Kaif’s from Thugs Of Hindostan: ‘Entirely different arc for my character’

Ranbir told indianexpress.com, “Leaving aside the joy of playing the hero, it is a great script again as much as Barfi or Sanju was. It was catering to a larger audience. It had an array of emotions, amazing characters and some amazing action sequences. It was this larger than life film.”

Sanjay Dutt plays Daroga Shuddh Singh. The latter is reuniting with Karan Malhotra after Agneepath in 2012, where he played the main villain Kaancha Cheena. The actor said Shamshera is made for the masses. He told us, “Shamshera is an amazing film, most commercial film I have come across in recent times, it is made for the masses. This is kind of work I’ve done all my life, but it got somewhere forgotten in Bollywood.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera.

09:35 (IST)22 Jul 2022
'Everything is top notch'

A fan @kunee__ shared via Twitter, "❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 Just finished watching shamshera and it's really out of the box. acting,  bgm, songs, story, climax everything is top notch Ranbir Kapoor carrer best performance after sanju. This is sure shot blockbuster 🔥💥💯#Shamshera #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt."

09:30 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Vaani Kapoor on her role in Shamshera

Vaani Kapoor speaks about the comparisons between her character in Shamshera and Katrina Kaif's Surraiya from Thugs Of Hindostan. READ THIS

09:04 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Excited to see Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in one frame?

On the eve of Shamshera's release, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, "Witness the legend of #Shamshera in cinemas TOMORROW!"

08:43 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Yash Raj Films announces film's release

"The day is here! Shamshera IN CINEMAS NOW!," read a post on Yash Raj Films' Twitter page.

08:33 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Shamshera stars all excited

Shamshera stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor were seen at Kalina Airport last night. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

08:25 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Ranbir Kapoor fans excited to see actor on big screen after a long gap

@RanbirKUniverse tweeted, "He's back after 4 years. See you today at the movies, Ranbir ❤ And All The Best to the Whole Team of #Shamshera."

08:25 (IST)22 Jul 2022
Shamshera's screen count

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the screen count details of Ranbir Kapoor's film Shamshera.

Expresing his long adulation for Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he had Dutt's poster in his room. He even aspired to be an actor like Dutt in his growing up years.

Ranbir told indianexpress.com, "I have the privilege and good fortune to know him personally, to have him care for me. It is such a huge privilege. For everybody, Sanjay Dutt is the quintessential cool rockstar that we all grew up admiring. We continue to admire him and want to see him on screen. So, I was just lapping it up. I am very grateful and lucky to have got the opportunity to work with Sanjay Dutt."

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd