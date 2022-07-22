Shamshera movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir Kapoor film out in cinemas

Shamshera movie review and release live updates: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera has hit theatres across India. The Karan Malhotra directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Shamshera is Ranbir’s first release after four years.

The movie has Ranbir Kapoor playing a double role of Shamshera and Balli. Speaking about shedding the image from his previous coming-of-age movies, Ranbir said Shamshera gave him an opportunity to play the quintessential Hindi film hero.

Ranbir told indianexpress.com, “Leaving aside the joy of playing the hero, it is a great script again as much as Barfi or Sanju was. It was catering to a larger audience. It had an array of emotions, amazing characters and some amazing action sequences. It was this larger than life film.”

Sanjay Dutt plays Daroga Shuddh Singh. The latter is reuniting with Karan Malhotra after Agneepath in 2012, where he played the main villain Kaancha Cheena. The actor said Shamshera is made for the masses. He told us, “Shamshera is an amazing film, most commercial film I have come across in recent times, it is made for the masses. This is kind of work I’ve done all my life, but it got somewhere forgotten in Bollywood.”