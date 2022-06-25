Shamshera BTS video reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s dual characters, one a ‘revolutionary’ and the other a ‘scavenger’. Watch here

Yash Raj Films has unveiled a new Shamshera making-of video featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, the film’s director Karan Malhotra, and a few others discussing how Ranbir’s two characters in the film, Balli and Shamshera, were created. While Shamshera is a fierce dacoit, Balli is his son, who is more fun-loving and ‘sweet’, according to Dutt.

In the video, Ranbir shares he was convinced about the film from the word go. He gave his nod for it immediately after listening to the narration. “It’s not very often that filmmakers look at me in roles like this. It’s amazing how you can play two characters in the same film,” said Ranbir, as he talked about his two roles.

He shared how he had to make both his characters look different, “It’s the same actor playing both the parts, but they had to look distinctively different. Since Balli was born and brought up in a jail of Kaza, his look had to have this texture of dirt, his beard, his hair had to have that element of dirt.”

The costume designer of Shamshera, Rushi Manoshi shared how challenging it was to create the costumes for the two characters. “Ranbir was quite a challenge in terms of showing two contrasting characters. Shamshera is a revolutionary, very serious and gravitas. So we had to use heavier fabrics for him. Other, Balli, is the one who is born and brought up in a prison. His attitude is ‘I don’t care’. He is ready to steal. He is a scavenger. He has put together a uniform for himself. When you see him in the film, he is unrecognisable. Shamshera and Balli look like two different people.”

Director Karan said that Ranbir went beyond his expectations in the film. “He (Ranbir) is playing a unique character and he has brought many layers to both the characters which make both Shamshera and Balli special,” Karan shared in the making-of video. He added, “Balli had to be frivolous and fun. Ranbir has done that part with great finesse. But what was challenging was brooding Shamshera because he is a force to reckon with, he is larger than life. He is the giant rock. So, for Ranbir to portray that was not an easy task since has not done something like that before. He has broken the shackles of his past work, and he has done a remarkable job.”

Sanjay Dutt, who plays the villain Shudh Singh in the film, said, “I love Balli as he is so sweet.” Shamshera, also starring Ashutosh Rana and Saurabh Shukla, is said to have been produced on a budget of Rs 150 crore. The film will be released on July 22.