Thursday, July 28, 2022

Shamshera box office Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor’s film continues downward spiral, struggles to hit Rs 40 crore in one week

Shamshera Box Office Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's film continues to under-perform at the box office, and experienced a bigger drop on Tuesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 12:02:45 pm
shamshera ranbir kapoor vaani kapoorRanbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in a still from Shamshera.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is continuing to perform poorly at the box office. The film, directed by Karan Malhotra, collected only Rs 2.50 crore on Tuesday. The drop was more or less expected after Monday’s dismal collections of Rs 2.85 crore.  Shamshera’s total box office collections stand at Rs 36 crore after six days.

Shamshera might earn Rs 40 crore during its first week, but the larger arc of the film’s box office journey is clear. Ranbir’s first film after a long break of four years opened on a lukewarm note on Friday, earning only Rs 10 crore. It witnessed a slight growth on the weekend before falling on Monday. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Also Read |Shamshera movie review: This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Director Karan Malhotra penned an note regarding the film’s failure and wrote, “My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where is all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it.” He added that he felt ‘proud and honoured’ with the film, despite the backlash. He captioned the post, “Shamshera is mine.”

Actor Craig McGinlay, who plays the role of Colonel Freddy Young in the film, commented on Karan’s post, “I love you Shamshera. I mean that with every bone in my body. Every single cast and crew member who worked on this film. I love the film and everyone involved. Unforgettable memories. I would work with you all again in a heartbeat.”

Shamshera features Ranbir in the dual role of a father and his son.  In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Ranbir shared that part of the reason he chose Shamshera was because it “was catering to a larger audience.” He added, “It had an array of emotions, amazing characters and some amazing action sequences. It was this larger-than-life film.”

