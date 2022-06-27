Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor on his acting process: ‘It has really helped me in flourishing, doing better’

From Rockstar to Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has left his audience amazed with his performances. The actor has build an reputation of being a director’s actor, who has the capability to pull off performance-oriented roles. When asked how is he able to match up to director’s imagination, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on his process as an actor and how for him it is important to fall in love with the script as well as the director.

“My process as an actor from the very beginning has been that apart from the script, I have to fall in love with the director and the director has to fall in love with me. It has really helped me in flourishing and doing better at my job. With this process, sometimes you get lucky or sometimes you get very unlucky. But maybe I have also done lesser work and also worked with people repeatedly just because I have gelled with the human being, the director, which has become a marriage of sorts while creating the film,” he told YouTube Awez Darbar during Shamshera’s promotions.

Shamshera, starring Ranbir in the lead role, is directed by Karan Malhotra. During the film’s trailer launch, Ranbir said it would have been difficult for him to pull off Shamshera without Karan’s direction and confidence.

“It was very hard for me (to do this film). Karan (Malhotra, director) held my hand. One thing I lack as an actor is angst. I am not an angry person. I am a fun loving, happy and detached guy. Karan was like, ‘How do I extract the emotion of anger for the character?’ He started going deeper into my personal life. He wanted to tap into that side of me. So, it’s a partnership. I got a great creative partner in Karan. It was a very hard role and there were many days when I was like ‘I can’t do this,'” Ranbir recalled.

He added that besides the physical stress, there was mental stress while working on Shamshera. “The emotions were up there. I was talking to God and saying, ‘I am working hard. Give it back to me’. I went through those days and I am glad I did. Without a director like Karan, I would not have been able to do this (role),” he concluded, adding that Shamshera is a step forward to doing larger-than-life characters.

Shamshera, also starring Vaani Kapoor, is scheduled to release in theatres on July 22.