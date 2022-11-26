When Shammi Kapoor said that relationship with Mumtaz ‘turned from dream to nightmare’: ‘I was a widower and Mumtaz happened to be…’

Veteran actor Mumtaz, in various interviews, has spoken about her short-lived romance with late actor Shammi Kapoor. The two met during the shooting of Brahmachari which turned out to be a turning point in Mumtaz’s career. She featured in the film’s iconic song ‘Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche’. Their love story didn’t last long but for Shammi, it seemed like it ended on a bitter note.

In an archival interview, shared by the YouTube channel Lehren Retro, Shammi said that the two shared some “dreams” that turned into a “nightmare.” When talking about the success of Brahamchari, the Junglee actor was asked about his memories with Mumtaz from the film and he said, “At that time, I was a widower and Mumtaz happened to be a very pretty little girl and for a little short while, we both had dreams and then it turned into a nightmare. I’m happy as I am today.”

Shammi Kapoor’s first wife Geeta Bali had passed away a few years ago and at this point, Shammi was a single father to son Aditya and daughter Kanchan. In an earlier chat with Pinkvilla, Mumtaz had said that it was too early for her to get married at the time. “I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me. It was too early for me to get married. Mujhe kucch banna tha. (I wanted to achieve something),” she said.

Mumtaz shared that she refused his proposal but no one believed that she was the one to say no to him. She told ETimes, “Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said ‘no’ to him for marriage because Shammi’s status in riches was higher; they said ‘how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?”

After parting ways, Mumtaz made it big in the film industry.