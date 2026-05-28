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Shamita Shetty to troll questioning her unmarried status at 47: ‘What did you achieve?’
Actor Shamita Shetty gave a sharp reply to trolls targeting her over her age and unmarried status, calling out the mindset behind such comments on social media.
Actor Shamita Shetty has strongly reacted to online trolls who targeted her over her age and unmarried status. The 47-year-old actor recently faced an insensitive comment questioning why she is still single, and she took to social media to share a powerful response.
Shamita took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a troll’s account and slammed the mindset that judges women based on her marital status.
Shamita Shetty slams trolls
Shamita posted, “I want to take this wonderful opportunity to respond to your wonderful comments.”
One of the comments was, “Apki age ho gayi hai pehle wali baat nahi rahi (You’ve grown old now, you’re not the same as before),” to which the actor wrote, “Yes I will look different ..Things change with time it’s the natural way of life .. nothing stays forever including physical appearance! BUT For my age I’m healthy, fit and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almighty has given me .. n that’s all that matters to me.”
The user also told Shamita, “Agar shaadi time par kar leti to aapke bache aaj bade ho gaye hote (Had you married on time, your children would have grown up by now),” and in reply she wrote, “Toh ? Yes u stated the obvious.. so? Aapne shaadi karke kya ukhaad liya hai bhai (So? Yes, you stated the obvious. But what exactly have you achieved by getting married, brother)?
The actor also added in her post, “Most importantly why the hell do u follow us single women to age shame us n inflict us with ur patriarchal, cave-man like .. male centric thought process ! Pl do me a favour n unfollow me pronto!”
Who is Shamita Shetty?
Shamita Shetty, who made her acting debut with the 2000 blockbuster, appeared in several Hindi films, including Zeher, Bewafaa and Cash. She has also been part of popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. She was last seen in the web series The Tenant.
Shamita is also the sister of actor Shilpa Shetty. Over the years, she has remained a popular face in the entertainment industry and continues to stay active through brand collaborations, public appearances and digital projects while maintaining a strong presence on social media.
The actor Shamita was also romantically linked to fellow actor Raqesh Bapat after the two met on Bigg Boss OTT. Their relationship often grabbed attention among fans and on social media. However, in 2022, Shamita confirmed that the two had ended their relationship.
Shamita Shetty confirmed her breakup with Raqesh Bapat in July 2022 through an Instagram note, revealing that the two were “no longer together” and had actually been separated “for a while.”
Shamita wrote a note on Instagram Stories. “I think it’s important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this music video is for all the beautiful fans who have given us so much love n support,” the note read.
Shamita urged the fans to be positive and give them the same love as they have till now. “Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here’s to positivity and newer horizons. A Love and gratitude to you all,” her note concluded.
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