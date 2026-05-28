Shamita Shetty to troll questioning her unmarried status at 47: ‘What did you achieve?’

Shamita Shetty did not hold back while responding to users who mocked her for being unmarried at 47.

Actor Shamita Shetty has strongly reacted to online trolls who targeted her over her age and unmarried status. The 47-year-old actor recently faced an insensitive comment questioning why she is still single, and she took to social media to share a powerful response.

Shamita took to her Instagram Stories and posted a screenshot of a troll’s account and slammed the mindset that judges women based on her marital status.

Shamita Shetty slams trolls

Shamita posted, “I want to take this wonderful opportunity to respond to your wonderful comments.”

One of the comments was, “Apki age ho gayi hai pehle wali baat nahi rahi (You’ve grown old now, you’re not the same as before),” to which the actor wrote, “Yes I will look different ..Things change with time it’s the natural way of life .. nothing stays forever including physical appearance! BUT For my age I’m healthy, fit and happy with a grateful heart for all that the almighty has given me .. n that’s all that matters to me.”