Shamita Shetty attends Shilpa Shetty’s Nikamma screening amid break-up rumours with Raqesh Bapat; Raj Kundra joins in. See photos

Actor Shilpa Shetty attended a special screening of her upcoming film Nikamma with her mother, Sunanda Shetty, mother-in-law Usha Rani and her sister, Shamita Shetty. In a video doing the rounds, Shilpa, clad in yellow, stands between her mother and mother-in-law, while Shamita, dressed in purple stands on the side. As the paparazzi keeps calling them to look at the camera, Shilpa looks rather confused about which camera she needs to focus on. Her husband, Raj Kundra also attended the screening.

Fans commented on the video, praising the two sisters for their style quotient. One fan wrote, “Even after years Shelpa is still beautiful and bright…” Others sent hearts for Shamita. Recently, there have been several rumours about Shamita’s break-up with her fellow Bigg Boss contestant Raqesh Bapat. The two have not made any recent comment on the matter. Nevertheless, Raqesh sent heartfelt wishes for Shilpa on her birthday, and even painted a portrait for her.

Nikamma marks Shilpa’s return to the big screen after almost 15 years. Last year, she was seen in Hungama 2 that released on the Hotstar. In an interview with Mashable India, Shilpa Shetty said, “Hungama 2 was not my comeback. It was never supposed to be my first film (after the break). I said yes to it because I can never say no to Ratanji (Ratan Jain) He introduced to me in the industry. Nikamma was the film that was supposed to come out first, but it got stuck.” She added that when she watched the film, she didn’t enjoy watching it. “I always wanted to work with Priyadarshan. But by the time it came out, it streamed on OTT, I saw the film and I just felt ki yaar, yeh toh nahi tha mera kirdaar (I just felt that this was not what my role was supposed to be). But it’s okay,” she expressed.

Apart from Nikamma, Shilpa also has the slice-of-life film Sukhee in the pipeline.