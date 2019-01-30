Shamita Shetty and her driver threatened in road rage incident

Actor Shamita Shetty and her driver became victims of road rage on Tuesday after a motorist rammed his car into the actor’s vehicle. The motorist, accompanied by his two friends, reportedly, got into a fight with the driver, slapped him and even threatened him.

Advertising

According to a TOI report, the incident took place near Viviana Mall in Thane at around 1.30 pm. A case under section 279, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the three persons at the Rabodi police station.

The vehicle involved in the accident was identified with the help of Shetty’s driver.

Shamita Shetty is currently seen in TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The team started shooting with Rohit Shetty in Argentina in July last year, and the show went on air this year.