Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat dismiss break-up rumours: ‘No truth in this’

After reports of their break-up emerged, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty took to social media to refute the rumours. Earlier in the day, fans of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, dubbed ShaRa, were in for a shock after news report suggested they have broken up. As per Pinkvilla, given the couple were not seeing eye to eye on many issues, they decided to end their relationship. Taking to social media, Shamita and Raqesh have called the reports untrue and asked fans to not believe them.

Sharing a screenshot of the article about their break up on their Instagram story, the couple wrote, “We request you’ll to not believe in any sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There’s no truth in this. Love and light to everyone.”

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty met on Bigg Boss OTT and forged an instant connect. The two soon fell in love and during her stint on Bigg Boss 15, the Mohabbatein actor also called Raqesh her ‘boyfriend’. Like a true partner, he even accompanied Shamita’s mother Sunanda Shetty at the Bigg Boss finale. The Tum Bin actor was even by her side as she celebrated her birthday last month.

Post the show, speaking to indianexpress.com about her equation with Raqesh, Shamita had shared, “Yes, we are officially dating. It’s the start of a new journey. We are getting to know each other now, since we met on a game show. It’s a different thing now. Let’s see where it goes,” she said. On Bigg Boss 15, Shamita had mentioned about getting married this year. “That was me putting the right energies in the universe. I really want to get married,” she had said.

While Raqesh Bapat was earlier married to Ridhi Dogra, Shamita Shetty has always been guarded about her dating life