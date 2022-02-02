Shamita Shetty celebrates birthday with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, see photos

Actor Shamita Shetty celebrated her birthday with family, including Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. She was papped in a stylish red dress, cutting a huge chocolate cake. She also posed with Shilpa, who was dressed in orange. Shamita, who was one of the finalists for Bigg Boss 15, rang in her birthday with boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, the previous day The two had grown close during their time on Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off from the main reality show.

Shilpa had earlier posted a video titled “Happy birthday, my Tunki”. The video featured a collage of photos of the two sisters with their mother. Calling Shamita a ‘tigress’, Shilpa wrote, “This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always.”

Raqesh wished Shamita with a series of photos from her birthday party where she was clad in a silver gown. “Happy Birthday love ❤️ @shamitashetty_official,” Raqesh captioned the photos.