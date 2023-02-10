scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Shamita Shetty opens up about career lows, industry letting her down: ‘I started off with Yash Raj Films…’

Shamita Shetty said that even though she got a great start in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' Mohabbatein, she had to struggle to find more work after Zeher.

Shamita ShettyShamita Shetty debuted in films with Mohabbatein (2000). (Photo: Shamita Shetty/ Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty‘s sister Shamita Shetty is making her comeback with The Tenant, which releases in theatres today. The actor, who made an impressive debut with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Mohabbatein over two decades ago, has now opened up about how, after a great start, her career didn’t take off how she’d have liked.

Shamita has revealed that after starring in Zeher, the industry didn’t offer her meaningful roles, and that she is now finally looking forward to more work after an absence from the big screen since 2007’s Cash. She opened up about how, after Mohabbatein, she was not getting the kind of work she expected to be offered. In an interview with Good Times, the actor said, “To start off with the best and then to suddenly see this drop. I started off with Yash Raj Films. Life that happened to me after that, or rather the work that came to me after that, was not as per my expectations.”

“But then, having said that, when I debuted in Mohabbatein, I don’t think I realised how much I loved performing. I think that happened to me when I was shooting for Zeher. After that I became more greedy for work. I wanted to discover more,” she added.

Also read |Bollywood is not a place for people who are emotionally weak: Shamita Shetty

Shamita said that between each of her projects, she had a gap of two or three years, and every project was termed as her comeback. “Unfortunately the industry wasn’t giving me more. So, like I said, things didn’t go exactly the way I would have liked it to go. I, then, always had these long 2-3 years gaps or 4 years gaps between my releases. And, every time I had a release people would say ‘oh it’s your comeback’. Why comeback again? but, I really wished that more work had come by way. I am hoping with The Tenant the industry sees some glimpse of talent in me and decides to offer me some work, that is good for me and that I feel is worthy of my talent,” she said.

The Tenant was initially scheduled to release in 2020, but it got pushed to this year because of the pandemic. Before The Tenant, Shamita appeared in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15, where she was the third runner-up, which instantly revived her fame and career.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 09:07 IST
