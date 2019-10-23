Shamas Siddiqui’s next directorial rom-com Chalta Purza

Director Shamas Siddiqui on Tuesday announced that his next will be a youth rom-com, titled Chalta Purza.

The film is produced by Woodpecker Movies that backed his directorial debut, Bole Chudiyan, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The star cast will be announced soon.

Very excited for my next #ChaltaPurza a youth romantic comedy after #bolechudiyan .

Very excited for my next #ChaltaPurza a youth romantic comedy after #bolechudiyan .

“It’s an absolute delight to work with the production house Woodpecker Movies yet again after ‘Bole Chudiyan’. I am super excited to work on this youthful romantic commercial family comedy ‘ChaltaPurza’.

“We will announce the cast soon and it’s going to be an A-list cast from the current lot,” Shamas said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bole Chudiyan is slated to be released soon.