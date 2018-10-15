Sham Kaushal accused of sexual misconduct, action director apologises

Sham Kaushal has been accused of sexual misconduct during the shooting of a 2006 film.

After an allegation of sexual misconduct was leveled against Sham Kaushal by an assistant director, the action director, who is also the father of Bollywood actors Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, on Monday rendered an apology.

The assistant director had recently alleged that during an outdoor shoot in 2006, Kaushal invited her to his room for drinks and when she declined, he began persuading her and even showed some pornographic video on his phone.

Sham Kaushal, who has been the stunt director for films like Bajirao Mastani, Gunday, Dangal and Gangs of Wasseypur, took to his Twitter account and posted an apology which read:

“Ever since I have been working in this industry, I have tried my best to be a good human being, professionally and personally, never wishing to hurt or disrespect anyone. I have read the allegations made against me by some crew members. If I have unintentionally caused any hurt or anguish, I unconditionally apologise to the ladies, to the production houses and each and every member of the film fraternity.”

The MeToo movement in India gained steam after actor Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during the shooting of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd