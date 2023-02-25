Sham Kaushal says he warned Vicky Kaushal before entering the film industry: ‘Yeh soch ke mat aana ki…’

Vicky Kaushal first stepped into the film industry as Anurag Kashyap’s assistant on Gangs of Wasseypur. Even though he was born in a family where he could find a few connections in the film business, his father Sham Kaushal told him that his name did not have enough leverage to land Vicky an acting job.

Sham Kaushal is a popular action director in Bollywood and in a recent chat with Rajshri Unplugged, Sham revealed that when Vicky expressed his desire to work in films, he told his son, “Yeh soch ke mat aana ki main kuch kar paunga kyunki main toh ek chota sa action director hun. Koi aapko office mein entry de dega, chai pila dega lekin kaam aapko khud hi apne kabiliyat pe karna padega. (Don’t think that I will be able to help you in anyway. I am just a small time action director. Someone might let you into their office and someone else might offer you some tea but you will have to find work on your own.)”

Sham recalled that he told his sons – Vicky and Sunny – to leave the house as soon as the clock struck 10. “Dus bajte the toh main Vicky, Sunny ko bolta tha ki ghar se niklo. Ghar pe baith ke actor nahi bante. Jao audition do, rejections face karo, humiliation face karo toh hi aapko taakat aayegi. (I would tell Vicky and Sunny to leave the house at 10. No one becomes an actor sitting at home. Give auditions, face rejections and humiliation. That is how you will gain some strength.)” The action director said that he would ask his sons to go out even when they had no auditions so they could travel in the train and study people.

Sham said that he is very proud of what his sons have achieved in the Hindi film industry. In the same chat, he spoke about Katrina Kaif as well. Vicky and Katrina got married in December 2021. “We are so happy and blessed to have Katrina in the family. We are all living with so much love. I feel it was all destiny that they found each other. It was a match made in heaven. She is so good and I keep blessing these kids so that they live happy lives. God has been very kind,” he said.