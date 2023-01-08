Shalin Bhanot asks Tina Datta if she ever ‘loved him’, Tina says ‘Yes, I did have feelings for you’

On Friday, Bigg Boss host and actor Salman Khan lashed out at contestant Tina Datta for sending ‘mixed signals’ to Shalin Bhanot. While Tina remained speechless, Shalin has now decided to confront Tina and has asked her if she ever had feelings for him or if she did anything just for the camera.

Colors shared a new promo on Twitter in which Tina and Shalin are seen having a private conversation. Shalin asked Tina, “Did you ever have love me?” Tina looked at Shalin and said, “Yes, I did have feelings for you.” However, Shalin did not believe Tina and instead replied, “Aapne sab kuch camera ke liye kiya hai (You did everything for the camera).” Tina, who got angry after listening to Shalin, said, “This is what you do.”

Tina then said, “Shalin agar tum portray karne ki koshish kar rahe ho ki maine tumko fasaya hai… mera image already barbaad ho chuka hai, mat rahiye mere saath (If you are trying to portray that I have forced you to stay with me, then my image has already taken a hit, you don’t have to stay with me).” Shalin was also heard telling her, “But you are the one, who was already talking about babies.” Tina then accused Shalin of being aggressive and making false promises. Sharing the video on Twitter, Colors wrote, “Tina ko karna hoga Shalin ke mushkil sawaalon ka saamna.🥵”

For the unversed, Salman questioned Tina about her cosy dance with Shalin on New Year’s Eve. Asking her about why she chose to dance with Shalin after their big fight, Salman said, “Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke laayak ya chipakne ke laayak.” Shalin also reacted to the same and said, “Don’t say that. Don’t be hard on her”. Salman replied, “You want brownie points”.