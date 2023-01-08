scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Shalin Bhanot asks Tina Datta if she ever ‘loved him’, Tina says ‘Yes, I did have feelings for you’

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta engaged in a heated conversation. Shalin also said Tina was the one 'talking about babies'.

shalin bhanot, tina dattaShalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have a heated conversation. (Photo: ColorsTv/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Shalin Bhanot asks Tina Datta if she ever ‘loved him’, Tina says ‘Yes, I did have feelings for you’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On Friday, Bigg Boss host and actor Salman Khan lashed out at contestant Tina Datta for sending ‘mixed signals’ to Shalin Bhanot. While Tina remained speechless, Shalin has now decided to confront Tina and has asked her if she ever had feelings for him or if she did anything just for the camera. 

Colors shared a new promo on Twitter in which Tina and Shalin are seen having a private conversation. Shalin asked Tina, “Did you ever have love me?” Tina looked at Shalin and said, “Yes, I did have feelings for you.” However, Shalin did not believe Tina and instead replied, “Aapne sab kuch camera ke liye kiya hai (You did everything for the camera).” Tina, who got angry after listening to Shalin, said, “This is what you do.” 

Tina then said, “Shalin agar tum portray karne ki koshish kar rahe ho ki maine tumko fasaya hai… mera image already barbaad ho chuka hai, mat rahiye mere saath (If you are trying to portray that I have forced you to stay with me, then my image has already taken a hit, you don’t have to stay with me).” Shalin was also heard telling her, “But you are the one, who was already talking about babies.” Tina then accused Shalin of being aggressive and making false promises. Sharing the video on Twitter, Colors wrote, “Tina ko karna hoga Shalin ke mushkil sawaalon ka saamna.🥵”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
Also read |Tunisha Sharma’s mother claims she transferred Rs 3 lakh to daughter’s account in three months: ‘Sheezan Khan and his family used her, here to get justice’

For the unversed, Salman questioned Tina about her cosy dance with Shalin on New Year’s Eve. Asking her about why she chose to dance with Shalin after their big fight, Salman said, “Baaki koi nahi tha dance karne ke laayak ya chipakne ke laayak.” Shalin also reacted to the same and said, “Don’t say that. Don’t be hard on her”. Salman replied, “You want brownie points”.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 19:05 IST
Next Story

Kalvin Phillips learns lesson on keeping fit: Pep Guardiola

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close