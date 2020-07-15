Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan is the ‘human computer’

Shakuntala Devi is helmed by Anu Menon. Shakuntala Devi is helmed by Anu Menon.

The trailer of Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the titular role, is out. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.

Vidya plays famed mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was known as the ‘human computer’. The film was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release but will now be released digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the trailer of Shakuntala Devi here:

Shakuntala Devi has been directed by Anu Menon and will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 31.

In an earlier statement, Vidya Balan spoke about the famed mathematician and said, “She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math…and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

Director Anu Menon added, “Shakuntala Devi was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically. Her love for numbers and the passion with which she spread the joy of maths, against all odds is truly fascinating. Shakuntala is a true heroine for our times. And who else can capture the spirit of a woman like Shakuntala than the incredible Vidya Balan. We have spent months together in script development and it’s been nothing short of exhilarating. I also feel incredibly lucky to collaborate with Vikram who has helped breathe life into this project.”

