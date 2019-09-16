Shakuntala Devi teaser: Vidya Balan slips into the role of ‘human computer’

Vidya Balan on Monday released the first teaser of her upcoming biopic on late Shakuntala Devi, who was known as the ‘human computer’ due to her prodigious mathematical abilities. The teaser also reveals Vidya’s look as Shakuntala.

Anu Menon, known for London, Paris, New York, is helming the biopic titled Shakuntala Devi. The filming begins today.

Vidya had earlier spoken about playing Shakuntala Devi in the biopic. She had said in a statement, “I am extremely excited to play the human computer, Shakuntala Devi, on the big screen. She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with Math…and she completely turns that perception on its head.”

Shakuntala, born on November 4, 1929, was known for her incredible skills in calculation from a young age. She had no formal education, but that did not stop her from making herself known globally as a genius. She earned a place in the 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Apart from being a mathematician, she was also an astrologer and authored several books, including cookbooks and novels.

Sneha Rajani, Sony Pictures Networks Productions’s Studio Head, said in a statement, “On very few occasions, you get an opportunity to tell a story of an individual who has had a journey that has inspired the entire world. The achievements of Shakuntala Devi are unparalleled globally. She was exceptionally gifted and everyone was in awe of her including myself. I have had the honour of meeting her thrice. Vikram and his team are great to work with and Vidya is someone I wanted to work with forever. I am looking forward to beginning this new association and bring this phenomenal story to our audience.”

Director Anu Menon said, “I have always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and truly felt that hers is an incredible story that had to be told. She was an extraordinary woman, who lived ahead of her times and on her own terms, unapologetically. From Vidya Balan to the rest of the cast and crew, and my producers – Vikram and Sony Pictures Networks Productions, I am so glad that all the elements have come together for us to put our best foot forward. I’m delighted that everyone will finally get to witness it on the big screen.”