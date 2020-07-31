Shakuntala Devi movie review and release: ‘This genius is here’

Shakuntala Devi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Shakuntala Devi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Vidya Balan in the titular role, Shakuntala Devi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The biopic of the famed ‘human computer’ has been directed by Anu Menon. Alongside Vidya, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta. From the trailer, we gathered that the movie follows the professional achievements of the famed mathematician. She was a world-renowned name in the field of Mathematics and she livened up a room with her glowing personality, but the trailer also hinted that her personal life wasn’t as perfect as her professional life. It is yet to be seen how Anu Menon has balanced the biopic with the pros and cons of Shakuntala Devi’s personality.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vidya Balan said that the biggest conflict of the film rises because of the way gender was perceived during Shakuntala Devi’s time. “Probably her biggest flaw, as a woman, was that she wanted it all. And as a woman, you are not allowed to have it all. She did not understand this difference between men and women because she did not define herself as a woman. She saw herself as a person, who happened to be a woman. This is the root of conflict in her person.” Vidya added that Shakuntala Devi is “not a puff piece.” What excited her while taking up this project was “the scope to tell Shakuntala Devi’s story as unapologetically as possible.”

Shakuntala Devi has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya Balan shared her two cents on the theater vs OTT debate and said that with new avenues coming in, “the horizon has just widened.” She said that there will be content that will be just for OTT, but “theaters will continue to survive and thrive because that community experience is unique.”

Before Shakuntala Devi, films like Gulabo Sitabo, Penguin, Law among others have already released on Amazon Prime Video. In the coming days, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar have both decided to release a few films that were earlier meant for theaters. The other OTT releases of this week include Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte and Disney+ Hotstar’s Lootcase starring Kunal Kemmu. Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Shruti Haasan starrer Yaara released on ZEE5 on July 30.