scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 31, 2020
Top News
Live now

Shakuntala Devi movie review and release: ‘This genius is here’

Here's what celebrities, fans and critics are saying about Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2020 9:09:45 am
Shakuntala Devi Shakuntala Devi is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Vidya Balan in the titular role, Shakuntala Devi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The biopic of the famed ‘human computer’ has been directed by Anu Menon. Alongside Vidya, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta. From the trailer, we gathered that the movie follows the professional achievements of the famed mathematician. She was a world-renowned name in the field of Mathematics and she livened up a room with her glowing personality, but the trailer also hinted that her personal life wasn’t as perfect as her professional life. It is yet to be seen how Anu Menon has balanced the biopic with the pros and cons of Shakuntala Devi’s personality.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Vidya Balan said that the biggest conflict of the film rises because of the way gender was perceived during Shakuntala Devi’s time. “Probably her biggest flaw, as a woman, was that she wanted it all. And as a woman, you are not allowed to have it all. She did not understand this difference between men and women because she did not define herself as a woman. She saw herself as a person, who happened to be a woman. This is the root of conflict in her person.” Vidya added that Shakuntala Devi is “not a puff piece.” What excited her while taking up this project was “the scope to tell Shakuntala Devi’s story as unapologetically as possible.”

Shakuntala Devi has premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya Balan shared her two cents on the theater vs OTT debate and said that with new avenues coming in, “the horizon has just widened.” She said that there will be content that will be just for OTT, but “theaters will continue to survive and thrive because that community experience is unique.”

Before Shakuntala Devi, films like Gulabo Sitabo, Penguin, Law among others have already released on Amazon Prime Video. In the coming days, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar have both decided to release a few films that were earlier meant for theaters. The other OTT releases of this week include Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte and Disney+ Hotstar’s Lootcase starring Kunal Kemmu. Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and Shruti Haasan starrer Yaara released on ZEE5 on July 30.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi.

09:01 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Our verdict

The Indian Express' film critic, Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, "Balan owns the material that she is given, course-correcting every time she tends to slip into being mannered. The supporting cast is fine. Sengupta works well with Balan, and Malhotra and Sadh, as the modern couple, feel right. The film, which stays determinedly cheerful even in the grey hues of London, slides into flatness here and there. The lines are perky but sometimes startlingly contemporary (did anyone say, for example, ‘let’s take this to the next level’, back in the 50s?). But then we slide right back: this is truly a Vidya Balan show, and she carries it off, with a glint in the eye, and a lilt in the step."

Read more: Shakuntala Devi review: A Vidya Balan show

08:46 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Amit Sadh called fans to watch Shakuntana Devi

Actor Amit Sadh, who plays the onscreen husband of Sanya Malhotra in Shakuntala Devi, tweeted fans to watch the film. 

08:32 (IST)31 Jul 2020
A beautiful film: Taapsee Pannu

Praising Shakuntala Devi team, actor Taapsee Pannu shared on Twitter, "Vidya kasam bohot pyaari picture banayi hai"

08:25 (IST)31 Jul 2020
'Shakuntala Devi's grey shades also shown'

Trade guru Joginder Tuteja tweeted, "#Exclusive #ShakuntalaDevi is a very good film where right at the onset, you get to see the great mathematician’s brilliance. In fact what also sets this @anumenon1805 film apart is that certain grey shades of the lady are also shown which tell how even a genius is a human being!"

Jisshu Sengupta, who plays Paritosh Banerji in Shakuntala Devi, spoke to indianexpress.com about the titular character and said, "It’s a fascinating journey of this woman. We don’t know how she was. We don’t know what was her relationship with her husband and daughter. When you see the film, you will know why I am saying this. People are going to know the human side of Shakuntala Devi." He added, "She was a woman ahead of her time. She was bold, brave and everything a woman can be. That was interesting. Then the way she has dealt with her relationships. People should know about her. People, who are into Mathematics, should know what she was all about. Also, working with Vidya was on my mind. I am a huge fan of Vidya so this was a great opportunity for me to work with her."

"In Paritosh Banerjee’s case, we haven’t seen him. That was a plus for me because I could do whatever I wanted to do with the character. Everything else I got to know from Anu and Vidya as they had met Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerjee in London. They got to know about Paritosh. Anu spoke to me at length about him. So, I learnt about his mannerism and added my own things to it," he shared about his character.

Director Anu Menon shared with indianexpress.com, "Apart from the fact that she was an amazing genius who lived an extraordinary life, the way she lived her life is a big lesson for us in today’s times. She was a woman who despite achieving so much, embraced the fact that she was not perfect. She lived life to the fullest, unapologetically on her terms, embracing the successes and failures of life."

She added, "One of the things I loved about Shakuntala Devi’s story was, she was not scared to fail. The good and the not so good existed in Shakuntala so intrinsically that you can’t love her by just loving her genius. You have to love Shakuntala for all kinds of things she did, either right or wrong. So, I think that sort of attitude is what we should celebrate. That’s what excites me as a filmmaker and that’s what excited Vidya (Balan). She has said no to many biopics in the past because it just felt not true."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd