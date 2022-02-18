Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna says trilogy will be made on ‘higher scale’, calls him ‘the biggest superhero in the world’

Sony Pictures recently announced that they are bringing back the original Indian superhero Shaktimaan, but this time he will appear on the silver screen, and that too in a trilogy. Much like all the 90s kids, the original Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna is quite excited about the project.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Khanna shared that they have been working on this for quite some time but were waiting for the right time to make the announcement. He added that more than being happy, he was “relieved” that he could keep his promise to the fans as he had hinted at the film before.

It is still unclear if Khanna will be a part of the film or not and the actor said that he cannot disclose the same yet. He mentioned that he is attached to the film but “many things like casting, direction etc are still being firmed up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukesh Khanna (@iammukeshkhanna)

Mukesh assured the fans that Shaktimaan’s aura and his powers “will remain the same” but “things around him will change.” Mukesh called him “the biggest superhero in the world because the kind of powers he has.” The actor added, “It will be made on a higher scale and keeping today’s scenario in mind. Shaktimaan will retain its originality and the essence will not change even in the film.”

Shaktimaan launched in 1997 on Doordarshan and successfully aired for eight years. It was conceptualised by Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular role in the hit TV series.