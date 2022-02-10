Shaktimaan film trilogy in the works, watch first teaser of the desi superhero franchise

All 90s kids, lend us your ears. Nostalgia is going to hit you hard as Shaktimaan is set to be back, and this time on the big screens. On Thursday, Sony Pictures India announced the film on the Indian superhero and shared the first teaser.

The one-minute video shows a glimpse of the earth and then a busy street. It’s followed by the words, “As darkness and evil prevail over humanity, it’s time for him to return’. And soon, the Shaktimaan symbol comes up and we get a glimpse of our superhero. While the face of Shaktimaan is not revealed, makers do give a sneak peek of the ‘most popular and loved superhero’. The costume and physique of the ‘people’s hero’ seem to have evolved and matches up to the many action stars on screen.

“After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it’s time for our desi Superhero!,” the studio tweeted while sharing the teaser.

Sony Pictures International Productions, in a statement, shared that they have acquired the film adaptation rights of Shaktimaan to reimagine it as a superhero trilogy for the big screen. The film’s cast has not been announced yet and the director’s name is yet to be finalised.

For Shaktiman, the studio has partnered with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited (co-founded by ex-film journalist Prashant Singh, and Madhurya Vinay), in association with actor-producer Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International.

Shaktimaan launched in September 1997 on Doordarshan and successfully aired for eight years. It was conceptualised by Mukesh Khanna, who played the titular role, after he saw kids in his family watching superhero shows on the television. Given that the show continues to be loved by fans, the team is positive that the film will heat up the Indian superhero space and become a global success from India.