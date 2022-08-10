scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna says women who ask for sex are doing ‘dhanda’, leaves internet aghast

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna's recent comments against women have not gone down well with a certain section of the internet.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 9:08:13 am
mukesh khannaMukesh Khanna posts provocative videos on his YouTube channel.

Actor Mukesh Khanna is being called out on the internet for scandalous statements that could be perceived as offensive on several levels. Mukesh is best known for having played the superhero character Shaktimaan on television, but now runs a YouTube channel where he shares all kinds of uproarious opinions. He also played a pivotal role in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

In a video posted on his Bheesm International channel earlier this week, he said that women who desire sex and ask for it aren’t women, but sex workers. The video was titled Kya Aapko Bhi Aisi Ladkiyan Lubhati Hain?

Also read |Mukesh Khanna on his MeToo comment: It was blown out of proportion

 

While practically every second of the original video is just as shocking, people on the internet have taken the most offence to one comment in particular: “Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe ‘I want to have sex with you’, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (If any girl tells a boy that she wants to have sex with him, she is not a girl, she is a sex worker. Because a decent girl belonging to a civilised society would never say such things).”

The overall vibe of his seven-minute video is sexist. He asked men to beware of being lured by women on the internet and in real life, and frequently blamed women for trying to run rackets and blackmailing ‘innocent men’. He also admitted to having received messages from accounts apparently belonging to ‘young women’ offering free sex, but he chose not to respond.

During his rant in the original video, Mukesh also asked women to stay within ‘limits’ and respect traditions. The actor was idolised by an entire generation of kids in the 90s, many of whom are the ones aghast at his comments now. Comedian Aditi Mittal commented on a snippet of the video posted by a Bollywood-centric Instagram account, “Shakti(ap)maan.” Another person commented, “He ruined my childhood.” A third person wrote, “Shakti and Maan, both gone for a toss.” Other comments weren’t as polite.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...Premium
‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against the dollar on a trade-...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?Premium
Nitish Aayog: Is stage being set for him as Opposition face against Modi?

While Mukesh doesn’t really work as an actor anymore, he commands a significant following online — comments under his YouTube video are almost entirely in favour of what he said. The popularity of Shaktimaan can’t be ignored either. Earlier this year, a new reboot of the character was announced by Sony Pictures India. The planned trilogy of superhero films will feature a ‘major superstar’. Sony has partnered with Mukesh’s Bheeshm International on the project. On a related note, we live in a world where controversial old tweets can get Kevin Hart fired from the Oscars and James Gunn dismissed by Disney.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 09:08:13 am

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

3

Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’

4

Shrikant Tyagi got ‘vidhayak’ sticker from ex-MLA, will probe how he got police gunners, says Noida police chief

5

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

Featured Stories

Sandy forever
Sandy forever
More than medals
More than medals
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: What and where is Mar-a-Lago, the estate and club at the centr...
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Explained: Electricity Bill – promise, problems
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
'Nitish Kumar's ultimate aim is to finish RJD': BJP Bihar president Sanja...
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

Wary of BJP's 'non-patriotic' barbs, SP, BSP join Tiranga campaign

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Premium
St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

St Xavier’s Univ prof quits: ‘Forced to do so over Instagram photos’

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?
Delhi Confidential

Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as RS Deputy Chairman?

Premium
Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Making of the raging bull of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’
Sajjid Chinoy at Explained Live

‘Rupee a better currency against the dollar on trade-weighted basis’

Premium
AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing
Wakf Board case

AG writes to SC on counsel change, attempts to stop him from appearing

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics
Explained

FBI raid on Donald Trump home: the law, the action, the politics

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Nysa Devgan
Nysa Devgan parties with Mahikaa Rampal, Ahan Shetty and Banita Sandhu in London, see photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement