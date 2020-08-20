Shakti’s ‘contemporary adaptation’ in the works, confirms Shree Narayan Singh

Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee in a still from Shakti (1982). (Express archive photo)

Ramesh Sippy’s 1982 crime drama Shakti, starring Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Smita Patil and Amrish Puri, is all set to have a “contemporary adaptation”, confirms director Shree Narayan Singh.

Singh told indianexpress.com, “I along with my producers Rahul Sughand and Jugal Sughand have been working on the film for the last two years. We are on a very advanced stage as our critically acclaimed writers Anjum Rajabali and Saumya Joshi are penning the script. Working on this project is a huge responsibility which is why we are taking time to finalise the script. This is not going to be a remake of Shakti. Ours is more of a contemporary adaptation of the 1982 classic crime drama.”

The film doesn’t have a title yet, but it will be officially announced soon. It will be a Jhamu Sughand presentation. One of the producers of the film, Jugal Sughand states that they have acquired the rights of Shakti from Mushir-Riaz Films two years ago, and they would soon start the casting process.

Jugal said, “My brother Rahul Sughand and I have been working with Shree (Narayan Singh) since the last two years for this film. The film is not a remake but a totally new take on the story that is inspired by Shakti but not taking away the essence from it. We have been waiting for the script to reach a certain kind of creative class so we can approach good actors for the film. So we should be able to start discussing casting early next month. The idea is to take the film on floors by early next year, and do full justice to the story.”

