Shakti Mohan reveals why she refused to be paid for choreographing Padmaavat’s ‘Nainowale Ne’; says people ‘hold their breath’ around Sanjay Leela Bhansali

From winning Dance India Dance 2 to opening her own studio, dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan has come a long way in the Hindi film industry. Recently, she recalled the time when she got her first choreography break with none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmaavat (2018). Shakti also shared anecdotes about working with the taskmaster and called him “very strict.”

Speaking to Hauterrfly, she said, “My first song as a choreographer was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was ‘Nainowale Ne’ from the film Padmaavat. There, I freaked out because I got the chance to work with Bhansali in my first song as a choreographer.”