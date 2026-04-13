‘Boys are like this only’: Why Shakti Mohan rejected mother’s advice after being cheated on, chose a life without marriage

Shakti Mohan rose to fame after winning Dance India Dance 2. Since then, she has become a well-known choreographer in the Hindi film industry and also runs her own dance studio. In a recent interaction, Shakti spoke about various aspects of her personal life — how she is not seeking marriage in her 40s and does not want to have children of her own. She also opened up about a past relationship in which she was cheated on, an experience that left her traumatised.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she said, “Many people ask me a lot about marriage. My father asked me yesterday only if I have found someone, my mother wants me to live with someone. She tells me make a boyfriend at least.”

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She added, “I am really having fun with my work and running my studio. I don’t feel that there is something missing. This is society’s thinking that you need to have someone in your life. If I am happy this way than what is the problem? If I get somebody good then I’m not saying no, but when no one is there, then why should I push myself to look in that direction?”

When asked if she is single, Shakti nodded in a ‘yes’. She later spoke about how she does not have maternal instincts and has never desired to become a mother. “I don’t have maternal instincts. I am a great aunt and I am the number one person for my nephew, but I still don’t have maternal instinct. I don’t want to have children for myself,” she said.

Shakti also spoke about her past relationship and how, though she has faced heartbreak twice, she had a particularly tough time when she was cheated on. “I was cheated on in a relationship. I immediately broke up. But my mother told me that he is a nice boy, we had three years of relationship, and that I should let it go. She told me boys are like this. You accept it. But I told her that I will not accept this in my life. If boys are like this, I don’t want boys in my life.”

She added, “My mother saw me crying for months. I didn’t know the concept of cheating. If someone cheats on you, you can never forget that and then you doubt everyone.” Shakti shared that she caught her partner cheating on her and when she confronted him about the same, he did not admit to the other relationships he was involved in. “I found out more things but he kept denying it.” She further revealed that the man asked for her forgiveness and would come to her house every day, but she refused to budge.

DISCLAIMER: While these personal experiences of heartbreak and trauma reflect the author’s own journey, they are shared for informational purposes and do not constitute professional relationship or mental health advice. If you are experiencing emotional distress or find these topics difficult, please prioritize your well-being and seek support from a qualified counselor.