Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar incident: This was 10 years back, I was a kid back then

After a lot of Bollywood stars spoke in support of Tanushree Dutta over her allegations against Nana Patekar, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor laughed the matter off, stating that the incident took place 10 years ago and he was a kid back then.

In a recent interaction with media, Kapoor said, “I don’t know anything about this case. This was 10 years back, I was a kid back then.”

Dutta recently alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’. She had accused Patekar of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number in the movie, and also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her.

#WATCH:I don’t know anything about this case. This was ten years back, I was a kid back then: Shakti Kapoor on #TanushreeDutta‘s harassment allegations against Nana Patekar. (2/10/2018) pic.twitter.com/FxD7LHL6MM — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

The ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actor further said that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

Many Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for the actor including Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Shilpa Shetty, Kalki Koechlin, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Meanwhile, Patekar’s lawyer reportedly sent a legal notice to Dutta, demanding a written apology from her for ruining the veteran actor’s image.

