Shakti Kapoor says ‘not possible’ after son Siddhanth Kapoor detained for consuming drugs

Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor has refused to believe that his son Siddhanth Kapoor would’ve consumed drugs after the latter was arrested in Bengaluru. Shakti Kapoor told ETimes that his son consuming drugs was just not possible.

Police raided a five-star hotel in Bengaluru late on Sunday and took into custody 35 guests for a medical test. Siddhanth was among the six who were found to have consumed the substance.

Clearing air on whether his son has been arrested or detained, Shakti Kapoor told Hindustan Times, “I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor)

Talking about why his son was in Bengaluru, the actor said, “Yes, he is a DJ (disco jockeyt) and he plays at parties, and that’s what he was in Bengaluru for. I don’t know where are all these reports coming from.”

Siddhanth Kapoor assisted directors like Priyadarshan and Anurag Kashyap in films like Chup Chup Ke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol and Ugly. He made his acting with Shootout at Wadala (2013).

Brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor and nephew of Padmini Kolhapure and Tejaswini Kolhapure, he’s also connected to singing iconc Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle from his mother Shivangi Kapoor’s side.

Speaking about being brought up in a Bollywood family, Siddhanth previously told indianexpress.com, “My family and I are extremely close. I have been fortunate enough to have a simple upbringing, regardless of my father’s stature. Since my profession is such that I’m mostly occupied with work, I cherish each moment that I spend with my family.”

Siddhanth has also acted in sister Shraddha starrer Haseena Parkar (2017). He made an appearance in web series Bhaukaal in 2020. The 37-year-old’s last onscreen outing was Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi film Chehre.